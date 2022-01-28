Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.76 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

