Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHO opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.05.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

