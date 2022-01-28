Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 417 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth $871,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 343.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 38.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 69.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at $1,805,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

