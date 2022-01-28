Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $103.92

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.92, but opened at $111.58. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $114.51, with a volume of 1,463 shares trading hands.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $863.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.39.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($22.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

