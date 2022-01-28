Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $237.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $172.31 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $134.21 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.73 and a 200-day moving average of $196.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

