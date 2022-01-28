National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Keyera in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered Keyera to a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.75.

TSE:KEY opened at C$28.50 on Friday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$23.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 39.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 244.11%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

