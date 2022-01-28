National Bank Financial Boosts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$20.50

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CADNF. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533. Cascades has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

