National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $118.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.72 and a 200 day moving average of $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $136.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

