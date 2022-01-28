National Bank Financial Raises Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$47.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPXWF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.