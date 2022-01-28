National Bankshares Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$72.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRU. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. NBF upped their target price on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.00.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$67.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.56.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.0100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

