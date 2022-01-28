National Bankshares Trims ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price to C$45.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CSFB upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.17.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$36.21 and a 52-week high of C$46.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.85.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$41.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,356,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,083,255,684.60.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

