National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for National Vision in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EYE. Bank of America cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National Vision has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

National Vision announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth $82,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the second quarter worth $257,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

