Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $482.52 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $534.05 and a 200-day moving average of $484.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

