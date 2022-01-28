Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $37,344,317. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NYSE NKE opened at $144.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.