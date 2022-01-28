Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $197.35 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.76 and its 200-day moving average is $223.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.