Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.70 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 164,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 97,724 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 67,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.