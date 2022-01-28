Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 131.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $236.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.29. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

