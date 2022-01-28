NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 300 ($4.05) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.24) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.78) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 293.75 ($3.96).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 243.10 ($3.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £27.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 229.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.07. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.70 ($1.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.43).

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.90), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($170,381.41).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

