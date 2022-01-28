Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Neometals stock traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.91. 84,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,194. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.91 and its 200-day moving average is 0.72. Neometals has a 12-month low of 0.25 and a 12-month high of 1.31.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

