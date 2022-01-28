Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Neometals stock traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.91. 84,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,194. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.91 and its 200-day moving average is 0.72. Neometals has a 12-month low of 0.25 and a 12-month high of 1.31.
Neometals Company Profile
