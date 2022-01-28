Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Nerdwallet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NRDS. Barclays started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Nerdwallet has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.09.

In other news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.