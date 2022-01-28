Nerve Finance (NRV) Price Hits $0.0278 on Top Exchanges

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Nerve Finance has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $219,387.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00042461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00105311 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

