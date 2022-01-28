NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetScout Systems stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

