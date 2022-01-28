New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce $345.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $335.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.40 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $332.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.70. 11,449,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,412,237. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

