New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $31,000 Stock Position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPHM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RPHM opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPHM shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.