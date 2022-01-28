NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post sales of $100.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.17 million. NewAge reported sales of $90.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $449.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $449.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $457.00 million, with estimates ranging from $447.11 million to $466.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.80 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Ed Brennan bought 500,000 shares of NewAge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAge in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NewAge during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NewAge by 36.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in NewAge by 116.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NewAge by 40.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBEV opened at $0.68 on Friday. NewAge has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.