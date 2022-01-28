NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 864,141.04 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insider James D. Dondero bought 62,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.88 per share, for a total transaction of 864,141.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NXDT stock opened at 13.84 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 10.50 and a 52-week high of 15.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

