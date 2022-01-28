NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 1,285,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 12,360,111 shares.The stock last traded at $70.96 and had previously closed at $72.51.

Specifically, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

