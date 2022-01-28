Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 46.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.03.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.