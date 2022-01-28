Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Insider Sells $457,650.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

