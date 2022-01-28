Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Insider Sells $457,650.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $457,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70.
Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
