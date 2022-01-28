Night Owl Capital Management LLC Acquires 976 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Datadog makes up 2.3% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,264,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,880,000 after acquiring an additional 184,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Datadog by 68.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,442,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after acquiring an additional 992,343 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $55,916,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,844,709 shares of company stock worth $320,112,769. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.83. 10,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.84.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

