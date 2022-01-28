NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Boosted by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,201 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $144.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average is $162.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $37,344,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

