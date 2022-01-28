Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Down 60.3% in January

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NTTYY opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

