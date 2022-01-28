Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 7,840.0% in January

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 7,840.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nitches stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.46.
Nitches Company Profile
Further Reading: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Nitches Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitches and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.