Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 7,840.0% in January

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 7,840.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nitches stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Nitches has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.46.

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

