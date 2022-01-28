nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Down to $19.70

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $19.10. nLIGHT shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

LASR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $822.20 million, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 390.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in nLIGHT by 48.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.