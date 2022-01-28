Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ MBTC opened at $10.03 on Friday. Nocturne Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBTC. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $281,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $884,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

