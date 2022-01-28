Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Increased to SEK 123 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.46.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of NRDBY opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.