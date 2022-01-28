Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Issues Earnings Results

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $267.17. 8,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,324. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.83 and its 200-day moving average is $270.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $234.39 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.87.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

