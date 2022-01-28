NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.95) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €41.63 ($47.30).

ETR NOEJ opened at €32.90 ($37.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €31.60 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($56.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.14.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

