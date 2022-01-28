Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $303.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

