Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $12,054,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 1,421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299,990 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSTD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,981. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

