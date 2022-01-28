Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman updated its FY22 guidance to $24.50-$25.10 EPS.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $373.99 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northrop Grumman stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $627,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

