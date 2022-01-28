Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $428.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $428.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.25.

NOC traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.04. 15,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.98. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 803,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,020,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

