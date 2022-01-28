NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down to $6.82

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $6.68. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 9,713 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $212,509.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,722 over the last quarter. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

