NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NuCana PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving treatment outcomes for cancer patients by applying its phosphoramidate chemistry technology. The company’s pipeline of products includes Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738 which are in clinical stage. NuCana PLC is based in EDINBURGH, United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.66. NuCana has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in NuCana by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 257,901 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NuCana by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 526,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

