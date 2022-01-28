Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Nucor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 21.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

