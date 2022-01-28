Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nucor stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

