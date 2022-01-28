Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,795. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $772.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $59,796. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

