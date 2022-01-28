Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCA opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

