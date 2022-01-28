Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSE:NKG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,112. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

