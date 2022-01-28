Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Down 75.1% in January

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the December 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of NXJ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,778. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

